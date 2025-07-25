Trenton Awards a Paving Contract for Portions of Four Streets in the Town

The Town of Trenton awarded a paving contract to Webster Brothers Paving and Concrete Limited for the re-paving of portions of Scotia St, Park St, Charles St, and Crook St. Work was expected to begin yesterday with the cold milling of street surfaces in preparation for a new asphalt layer.

Over the course of the work, traffic control will be handled by street closed conditions. Traffic will be detoured through existing side streets. Traffic Control Personnel will be on site to help aid with any assistance required. Vehicle access to driveways within the work zone will be impacted during some work activities. Residents are advised to expect minor traffic delays.