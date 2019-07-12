Trenton Celebrates the First Pouring of Steel in 1883

The Town of Trenton celebrated the unveiling of the first pouring of steel heritage site

yesterday.

During the speeches, Pictou Centre MLA Pat Dunn said a sense of history creates community pride and leads to a better understanding of the town’s past accomplishments. He thanked council , the economic development committee, and anyone involved in preserving the town’s history.

Dunn said Trenton was built on manufacturing, starting with shipbuilding. He said the day was of particular interest to him as his great grandfather, James Dunn, was a member of the small crew that poured the first steel in British North America in 1883. Dunn’s father also worked at the plant for 46 years.

Dunn said he was pleased to see there were people who wished to see the town’s accomplishments.