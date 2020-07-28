Trenton Mayor Shannon MacInnis to seek Re-Election in Fall Municipal Election

municipal election. MacInnis says he’s proud of council’s accomplishments over the past four years, including the Hemlock project, a $3.8 million upgrade to Trenton Park; the Smelt Brook culvert replacement and the paving of Main Street.
The Mayor of Trenton Shannon MacInnis says he will be seeking a third term in this fall’s
MacInnis says looking ahead to the next four years, he’d like to focus on bringing more businesses into the town.
MacInnis says he’s decided to seek re-election because he feels he has more to offer, and enjoys serving his community.