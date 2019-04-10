Trenton seeks Support from Other Two Levels of Government to Upgrade Trenton Park

The town of Trenton is asking Halifax and Ottawa for funds to help get a makeover of Trenton

Park off the ground. Last night, council passed a resolution to submit the project put together by the Hemlock Group – a not-for-profit organization formed to improve opportunities in Pictou County and encourage more people to settle here – to the federal Investing in Canada Infrastructure program. Mayor Shannon MacInnis says the town has also applied for provincial grants so they can get a clearer picture of what local governments will need to do.

New Glasgow, Pictou, and Stellarton, as well as the municipality of Pictou County, have already said they will provide financial support for the project.