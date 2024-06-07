Trevor Redmond, on a Cross Canada Trek passing through Northeastern Nova Scotia this Weekend

Trevor Redmond, also known as the Fellow in Yellow, is set to come though Antigonish County sometime over the weekend as part of his cross-county run as part of what he calls the Movement for Movement. So far he has run across Newfoundland, and in parts of Nova Scotia. He expected to cross the Canso Causeway on Thursday afternoon, and will head towards Antigonish, then on to New Glasgow before heading to New Brunswick, PEI, and onward.

Redmond, who biked and walked across Canada in the past, was struck by a vehicle as a teen and nearly lost his leg. His previous journeys were in support of cancer research, prevention, and awareness. Having travelled over 27,000 kilometres on a leg he almost lost, Redmond says he remains moving and wants everyone to move.

People can visit thereandbackcanada.ca for more information and can visit the Fellow in Yellow Facebook page to track his progress.