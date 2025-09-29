Tribute to the Legacy of the Run Against Racism and Henderson Paris to be Held in New Glasgow Friday

The Town of New Glasgow is hosting a tribute to the legacy of the Run Against Racism and Henderson Paris on Friday, October 3 as part of the New Glasgow 150 Anniversary celebrations.

A release from the town states the Run Against Racism, which began 35 years ago and lasted for two decades, made a major impact on the region, the province, and beyond. A walk will take place from Abercrombie Road, down to George Street and across the bridge and will be followed by a special rally at Glasgow Square Theatre.

The 38 mile run which Paris initiated in 1990 followed a racial incident that one of his sons experienced. He wanted the run to be a catalyst for change and made sure to include Pictou Landing First Nation, the towns of New Glasgow, Stellarton, Westville, Trenton, Pictou and the municipality of Pictou County.

Paris said it is humbling to be honoured in this way, adding he is extremely pleased to see it happen. He said his focus from day 1 has always been to help protect young people.

Members of the public wishing to take part in the tribute walk may gather at the Maranatha Bible Church by 9:45 a.m., while authorized students from the Celtic Family of Schools will be bused and meet at the Christian Fellowship Church. The student procession will lead the walk with Henderson, members of his family and town representatives at 10:00am. Public participants will proceed immediately after the student group. More students will join their student peers at Carmichael Park. The rally will feature student musical performances along with presentations and remarks all in tribute to Henderson and the legacy of his run.

There will be a police escort, brief road closures and other safety measures in place for the event. The community is also invited to the rally at Glasgow Square which will begin at approximately 10:40a.m., on October 3, 2025.