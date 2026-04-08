Triumph Scotiabank Center Halifax April 28/2026

They’re on the road, 50th Anniversary Tour. From the 70’s through, these guys left a pile of music.

We have a pair of tickets for the show April 28th at Scotiabank Center Halifax. Fill out your info, and on April 24th we’ll make a draw.

Please leave this field empty. By submitting your entry you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the 989 XFM Contest Rules. Δ

Triumph in Halifax, powered by these great people, in Antigonish, Trendy’s Clothing and Trendy Shoes, PE Appliance Repair, DeCoste Interiors, Napa Auto Parts, Air Energy, and CBDC Noble.

In New Glasgow, Ceilidh Honda Powerhouse, Inglis Jewellers, and Leslie’s Finery and also by Winmar Property Restoration Pictou and Antigonish Counties.

Good luck to all.