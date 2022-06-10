Troy Dumville becomes New President the Maritime Junior Hockey League

The Maritime Junior Hockey League has a new president.

Troy Dumville is now the head of the 12 team league and is in familiar territory.

Dumville is well known to those in and around the MHL. He was the owner of the Moncton Gagnon Beavers/Dieppe Commandos franchise, from 2005 to 2009 and was behind the bench as Head Coach in 2004, 2006, and during the 2008-09 season. He served as General Manager from 2003 to 2009 and 2013 to 2015. Dumville joined the Pictou County Weeks Crushers for the 2009-10 season, serving the dual role of General Manager and Head Coach.

Dumville worked as a regional scout with NHL Central Scouting from 2012 to 2019, and has been an amateur scout with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets since 2019.