Truck collides with Parked Car on Highway 105 at Waycobah

The Port Hawkesbury RCMP is investigating a two vehicle crash that happened yesterday morning on Highway 105 at Waycobah.

Police say shortly after 7 a.m., a transport truck struck an unoccupied parked vehicle on the road. The truck then “jack-knifed”, hit a guard rail and came to rest upright just short of the lake. The male driver of the truck was able to get out of the vehicle and was then transported by EHS to the Victoria County Memorial Hospital in Baddeck before police arrived. The driver was released from hospital with no injuries.

Traffic was delayed for several hours as crews removed debris.