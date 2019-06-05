Truck Driver facing Impaired Driving Charges in Pictou County

Pictou County Police arrested a 66-year-old Cape Breton man for impaired driving over the weekend.

Police received a call at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, of a driver passed out behind the wheel of a truck on the side of the highway. Police responded to the call and found the vehicle near exit 19 on the 104 in Salt Springs. The driver showed signs of being impaired and police arrested him. During a breath test at the Pictou detachment, the driver’s readings showed he was three times over the legal limit.

The Cape Breton man is facing charges of Impaired Operation of a motor vehicle, and Operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit. He was released from custody and is set to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on August 6.