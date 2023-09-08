Truro Raceway to Host Clare MacDonald Day this Weekend

The Truro Raceway is hosting Clare MacDonald Day on September 10. Commemorate t-shirts in

her driving colours will be up for sale, and there will be a silent auction with all proceeds going to Alzheimer Society Nova Scotia. MacDonald will also be on hand for a meet and greet from 1-2 p.m. and then she will be driving in the races.

Truro Raceway general manager Steve Fitzsimmons said MacDonald`s career will likely land her in the Hall of Fame.

MacDonald is Canada’s winningest female harness driver in victories and purse earnings. Her stats, all achieved while racing in the Atlantic provinces, rank her second among female drivers in North America. A second-generation horseperson, MacDonald’s driving career began at age 17 with 19 wins in her first year. Since that time, in a career spanning over 40 years, she has surpassed $100,000 in annual earnings as a driver 25 times.

She also has served terms as a Standardbred Canada Director and was a member of the Rules Working Group for the Atlantic Provinces Harness Racing Commission.

First post time on Sunday is 1 p.m..