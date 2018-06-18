Turple takes Ron MacGillivray 150 At Riverside

Shawn Turple of Enfield edged out Cole Butcher of Porter’s Lake to win the Ron MacGillivrary Chevrolet Buick GMC 150 at Riverside International Speedway over the weekend. Turple’s margin of victory was tight, just 0.002 second. Craig Slaunwhite of Terrence Bay took third. Donald Chisholm of Antigonish finished 20th. The race saw six lead changes and a crash involving more than half the field in the first lap.

The Henry’s AUTOPRO 75 for the NAPA Sportsman Series saw Russell Smith, Jr. of Lakeside take the checkered flag, with Matt Vaughan of Bedford, and Frank Fraser, Jr. of Shubenacadie rounding out the podium in second and third.