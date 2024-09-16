Two Actors with Connections to Antigonish Area Capture Awards at the Atlantic International Film Festival in Halifax

Two performers with ties to the Antigonish area have picked up major acting awards at the Atlantic International Film Festival in Halifax.

Mary-Colin Chisholm is the recipient of the Joan Orenstein for Award Outstanding Female Peformance for the film “The Kitchen Sink”. The movie focuses around three generations of Prince Edward Island women washing dishes after holiday dinners. Their after-dinner conversations become revealing when one of their own begins his transition.

Sean Dalton, a former drummer with the band The Trews, has been presented with the David Renton Award for Outstanding Male Performance for the film “Skeet”. Set in Newfoundland, Dalton portrays Billy Skinner who is trying to make a fresh start after spending time in prison. He returns to his old neighbourhood and finds it has changed dramatically, and is now home to primarily refugee families.