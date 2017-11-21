Two Antigonish County natives at National Curling Event

Two Antigonish County natives are competing at a national curling championship. Jason van Vonderen, who is a third with Team Nova Scotia and Andrea Heffernan, a second with Team Newfoundland and Labrador are at the Travelers Curling Club Championship in Kingston, Ontario.

Van Vonderen and Team Nova Scotia downed Northern Ontario in their opening game 8-3, while Heffernan and Team Newfoundland and Labrador lost to Manitoba 12-2.