Two Antigonish Men Charged on Drug Trafficking Charges after RCMP Two Homes on Martin Street in the Town

Antigonish County District RCMP say its Street Crime Enforcement Unit has charged two people with drug trafficking offences.

Police say on August 2nd, the Street Crime Enforcement Unit, with assistance from RCMP Police Dog Services and Antigonish County District RCMP, searched two homes on Martin Street in the town. The searches were part of an an ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking.

At the first residence, police arrested two people and seized what is believed to be dried magic mushrooms. Officers also siezed a quantity of cash and drug paraphernalia.

At the second home, Police arrested a third person and seized cocaine, a quantity of cash, two cell phones and a machete.

73-year-old Anthony Upshaw and 36-year-old Jerome Dorsey, both of Antigonish, have been charged with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking and Trafficking Cocaine. The two men were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on October 30th. The third person arrested was released without charges.