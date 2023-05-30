Two Antigonish Residents receive Hockey Nova Scotia Life Membership Awards

Four individuals, including two from Antigonish have received Hockey Nova Scotia’s highest honour, the Life Membership Award.

One of the local recipients is Heather Murphy, who coached Antigonish female hockey, was the Fundy-Highland Regional Director, Female Council; and North Conference Coordinator, Female Council. Most recently Murphy was the Hockey Nova Scotia’s Vice President of Finance from 2017 to 2022 and a Hockey Nova Scotia Appeals Committee Member.

The other local resident named as a Life Membership Award Winner is Lauchie MacIsaac, a former president of Hockey Nova Scotia and the Antigonish Minor Hockey Association. MacIsaac was also Hockey Nova Scotia’s Vice President of Operations, and Hockey Nova Scotia Minor Council’s Highland Regional Director and Conference Coordinator. Like Murphy, he has also served on Hockey Nova Scotia’s Appeals Committee.

Also receiving Lifetime Memberships are Terry Moore of Sydney and Garth Isenor of East Hants.