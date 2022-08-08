Two Antigonish Sisters Represent Nova Scotia at Canada Summer Games

Two sisters from Antigonish are competing in the Canada Summer Games, underway in Ontario’s Niagara region.

Mairin Canning is competing in Track and Field. She is a two sport athlete, who competes at home in track and field and Soccer. Last season she was a member of the St. FX Women’s Soccer, Cross Country and Track and Field teams.

Her sister Bryn will be playing on Team Nova Scotia’s women’s soccer team. A grade 10 student, Bryn has been recruited by universities in both Canada and the United States to play on their varsity teams.