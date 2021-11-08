Two Antigonish Start-upCompanies Receive Funding from Spark Nova Scotia

Several local startup companies are getting a boost. Recently, the Spark Nova Scotia annual award winners were announced, where 10 companies outside metro Halifax received funding to further advance their businesses.

The Nova Scotia Association of Community Business Development Corporations, local organizations that distribute funding to grow small businesses is responsible for the program. It is funded by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Liven Beverages of Antigonish, which has developed single serving beverages with 30 grams of protein and probiotics is receiving $45,000. It is owned by Richard Grant and Donald Jewkes.

GeoHazard Integrity AI, also from Antigonish, , which uses machine learning to lower development costs and emissions for offshore wind projects will receive $40,000. It is owned by Kent Simpson.