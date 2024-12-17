Two Antigonish Town Councillors volunteer to sit on a Working Group Exploring Recreation Opportunities

A pair of Antigonish town councillors volunteered to be part of a working group looking into recreation opportunities in the community.

People for an Antigonish Recreation Centre members Paul Curry and Trudy Delorey made a presentation to Antigonish Town Council on Monday night, asking for support in creating a working group to explore recreation needs in Antigonish Town and County.

Following the presentation to Antigonish Town Council, councillors Juanita Pelly and Patrick McKenna volunteered to take part in working group meetings until the end of March. Antigonish Mayor Sean Cameron said he was excited to see the grassroots group reach out to council and have community engagement.

PARC made a similar presentation to Antigonish County Council last week, with county councillors Adam Baden-Clay, Richelle MacLaughlin, and Harris McNamara volunteering to be part of the working group.