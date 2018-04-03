Two Cars Collide on Busy Street in New Glasgow
Posted at 9:52 am on April 3, 2018 | Filed Under: News
New Glasgow Regional Police say no one was hurt in a two vehicle crash yesterday afternoon. The collision occured around 4 o’clock near the intersection of
George and Archimedes Streets in the town.
Both vehicles, a 2006 Buick and a 2002 Volkwagen sustained substantial damage and had to be towed from the scene. A traffic light was also damaged.
Archimedes Street is a major thoroughfare in New Glasgow and was closed for about 90 minutes. Police are investigating the cause of the collision.