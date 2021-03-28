Two Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the two cases are in Central Zone. One is related to travel and one is under investigation.

The department also says federally mandated testing confirmed a new U-K Variant case in the Central Zone. That person was tested earlier this month and their illness is considered resolved. The case is related to international travel.

There are 25 active cases of the virus. One person is in hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,585 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.