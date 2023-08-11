Two Companies Submit Low Bids on Construction Contracts

Two local companies submitted low bids on road construction projects.

S. W. Weeks Contracting posted the lowest estimate of $2,077,777 for pulverization and asphalt concrete repaving and culvert replacement for two projects in Guysborough County. Both projects are on Old Country Harbour Road, along two sections covering 3.3 kilometres. One other company offered a quote on the work.

Alva Construction submitted the low tender of $2.6 million for two gravelling projects in Antigonish County totalling 8.4 kilometres. One is a 4.4 kilometre section on Heatherton Guysborough Road, and the other is four kilometres along New France Road. One other company bid on the project.