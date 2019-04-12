Two day yard sale, Saturday & Sunday, April 27 & 28th. Time 10:00 am to 2:00 pm both days. Located @ 1888 Upper Whitehead, Guysborough County.
Pictou Centre MLA Pat Dunn Looks for Stiffer Pentalties for ...1:49 pm | Read Full Article
A local MLA wants stiffer penalties for drivers who refuse to stop for school buses with flashing lights. Pictou Centre MLA Pat Dunn introduced the Safely to School Act on Wednesday, which would increase the penalties to drivers who pass a stopped school bus with flashing lights. Dunn said the current penalty is a $410 […]
Guysborough District 4 By-Election to be Held this Weekend1:24 pm | Read Full Article
A vacant seat on Guysborough District Council will be filled this weekend. Four candidates are vying for the seat in District 4; Elaine Durling, David Hanhams, Jenny MacDonald and Tino Winter. Polls for the by-election will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling stations are located in the Guysborough Municipal Building, Halfway […]
Matt MacPherson named as a linesman for the first round of t...1:06 pm | Read Full Article
Antigonish native Matt MacPherson will be a linesman in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. MacPherson has officiated in 34 post-season games so far, including last year’s Stanley Cup Final between the Washington Capitals and the Vegas Golden Knights. MacPherson has also logged 547 regular season games. Another Nova Scotia official headed to […]