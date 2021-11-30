Two Deaths, 59 New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reported two deaths related to COVID- 19. A man in his 60s, a resident of East Cumberland Lodge long-term care home and a man in is 70s in Western Zone died.

The province also report 59 new cases of COVID-19 and 58 recoveries since the last update on Friday, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 171, with 13 people in hospital, including four in the ICU.

There are 38 cases in Northern Zone and 21 cases in Central Zone. There is a new cluster of cases in a localized community in Northern Zone and there is also evidence of limited community spread in Halifax and parts of northern Nova Scotia.

As of Sunday, health workers administered over 1,632,289 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 789,898 Nova Scotians have received their second dose, and 18,800 eligible Nova Scotians have received a third dose.