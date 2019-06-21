Two Firefighters Injured in Fire at Port Hawkesbury Paper

A fire at a local paper mill left two responding fire fighters injured.

Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department Chief Curtis Doucet said the Louisdale Fire Department received the first call of the fire at Port Hawkesbury Paper, located in Point Tupper last night. The Port Hawkesbury department received a call at around 7:45 p.m..

Upon arrival, Doucet said they were told it was a chip silo fire. Also responding were the West Bay Road, Port Hastings, and aerial assistance from the Town of Antigonish fire departments.

Doucet said two Port Hawkesbury Fire fighters received treatment for injuries sustained while fighting the blaze. One was released from hospital already and another is set to be released later today.

The Port Hawkesbury team left the scene at around 11:30-11:45 last night, said Doucet. He said the fire is still ongoing but is being managed by an on-site safety crew.