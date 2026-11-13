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Two Former Antigonish Residents Establish New Scholarship to Further Connect Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School and St. FX University

Nov 13, 2026 | Local News

Two Former Antigonish residents have set up a new scholarship that looks to further connect Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School students and St. Francis Xavier University. 
 
Beginning next fall, the Ralph Kirk and Frances Kuzsman Scholarship will offer $10,000 a year, renewable for four years to Antigonish town or county resident graduates of Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School with the highest academic average. By 2030, it is anticipated the scholarship will pay out $40,000 per year. 

Ralph Kirk and Frances Kuzsman, pictured here, have established a $1,000,000 endowment to fund a scholarship to strengthen the bonds between exceptional local students from Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish, NS and St. Francis Xavier University. (St. FX University photo)

 
Kirk said he and Kuzsman they want to help provide an opportunity for qualified local students to study at STFX. 
 
 
 
 
This isn’t the first time Kirk and Kuzsman helped local students attend STFX. In 2025, they established the $1.3 million Ralph Kirk and Frances Kuzsman Bursary to assist local Antigonish area students pursuing higher education at StFX, with 10 annual bursaries of $5,000 each for Antigonish town or county resident graduates of Dr JH Gillis Regional. The bursaries are renewable and are available during the winter term at StFX. They also contribute to the Class of 74 Bursary.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.