Two Former Antigonish Residents Establish New Scholarship to Further Connect Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School and St. FX University

Two Former Antigonish residents have set up a new scholarship that looks to further connect Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School students and St. Francis Xavier University.

Beginning next fall, the Ralph Kirk and Frances Kuzsman Scholarship will offer $10,000 a year, renewable for four years to Antigonish town or county resident graduates of Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School with the highest academic average. By 2030, it is anticipated the scholarship will pay out $40,000 per year.

Kirk said he and Kuzsman they want to help provide an opportunity for qualified local students to study at STFX.