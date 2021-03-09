Two Former St. FX Varsity Athletes Chosen for the USports Female Apprenticeship Coach Program

Two former varsity athletes with ties to St. FX University are among 18 participants selected for U Sports’ 2021-22 Female Apprentice Coach program. The program aims to increase the number of women in coaching positions across Canadian Universities. It matches apprentice coaches who have recently graduated with a head coach in one of 11 U Sports-sanctioned sports.

Jamie McCarron of New Glasgow who played from 2015 to 2020 on the X-Women Basketball team has been accepted into the program. She’s currently a graduate assistant coach with X-Women Basketball.

Also chosen is former X-Women Rugby standout Sammy Nadeau. Nadeau suited up for the X-Women from 2016 to 2020. She’s now an assistant coach with Trent University’s Women’s Rugby Team.