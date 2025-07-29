Two Housing Projects that Includes Affordable Housing Announced for Port Hawkesbury and Arichat

More affordable housing is coming to Port Hawkesbury and Arichat.

In Port Hawkesbury, DC Developments Inc. is constructing 40 new housing units, including 20 affordable units, at 100 Reeves Street. The new development features a mix of studio and one-bedroom units and is within walking distance of the Nova Scotia Community College Strait Area campus. Total development costs for the project amount to $7.82 million, with the provincial government providing more than $2 million in forgivable funding through the Affordable Housing Development Program.

In Arichat, Lennox Place Limited is converting a commercial building at 818 Veterans Memorial Drive to residential housing, with the goal of offering 10 new housing units to the community, nine of which will be affordable. Total development costs for the project are about $2.1 million, with the provincial government providing $990,000 in forgivable funding.

The combined provincial investment in the housing projects is around $3 million.