Two Judges with Local Connections receive New Appointments

A pair of judges with new jobs have local connections.

Carole A Beaton, currently a justice of the Supreme Court Family division, recently received an

appointment to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal. Samuel Moreau, who currently serves on the Family court in Amherst, received appointment as a Justice with the Supreme Court Family division.

Beaton grew up in Port Hawkesbury and received a bachelor’s degree

from StFX. She was made a provincial court judge in 2003 and was admitted to the bar in 1988.

Moreau received appointment to the Nova Scotia bar in 1998. He received a bachelor’s degree from StFX, where he also played and later coached football, earning the AUS volunteer coach of the year award in 2002.