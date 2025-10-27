Two Large Construction Projects in the Bay Street and West Street Launched

Two large construction projects begin in the town of Antigonish today.

Both are part of the town’s ongoing infrastructure renewal project. On Bay Street, there will be replacement of sewer and water mains, installation of new pipe under the railway tracks and full street rebuild, including the addition of an Active Transportation Trail.

On West Street, there will be a relining of existing sewer mains and rebuilding West Street with new curbs, accessible sidewalks and road paving. Sewer lining work will occur on West Street, from James Street to Highland Drive and on James Street.