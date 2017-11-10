Two local athletes, Colin White and Amy Cotton to be inducted into Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame
Posted at 9:39 am on November 10, 2017 | Filed Under: Sports
Two athletes with local connections will be making their way into the Nova Scotia Sports Hall of Fame. Former NHL Stanley Cup Champ Colin White will be
inducted during the ceremony. Originally from New Glasgow, White won two cups with the New Jersey Devils in 2000 and 2003.
amassing 13 World Cup Medals. She competed in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics as a member of team Canada.