Two local athletes, Colin White and Amy Cotton to be inducted into Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame

Two athletes with local connections will be making their way into the Nova Scotia Sports Hall of Fame. Former NHL Stanley Cup Champ Colin White will be

Colin White

inducted during the ceremony. Originally from New Glasgow, White won two cups with the New Jersey Devils in 2000 and 2003.

Amy Cotton of Judique is being inducted after representing Canada in two Olympic games. Cotton competed in judo for 18 years,

Amy Cotton

amassing 13 World Cup Medals. She competed in the 2004 and 2008 Olympics as a member of team Canada.

The ceremony takes place tonight at the World Trade and Convention Centre in Halifax. A combined 5 athletes, one team and two builders will be inducted during the ceremony


