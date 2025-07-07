Two Local Companies offer Low Bids on Road Construction Projects

Two local companies posted the lowest bids for road construction projects.

Alva Construction offered an estimate of $717,270 for two culvert replacement projects in Antigonish County. One is along the Pleasant Valley Road near MacQuarrie Road. The second is on Gravel Pit Road, near Trunk 4. Two other companies submitted quotes for the work.

Chapman Brothers Construction submitted the lowest bid of $3.2 million for 12.8 kilometres of gravelling work in Cumberland and Colchester Counties. The projects involve sections of Gunn Road, Malagash Road, West Tatamagouche Road and Allen Road.

Fourother companies posted estimates on the contract.