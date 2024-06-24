Two Local Companies offer Low Bids on Road Construction Projects

Two local companies submitted low bids on road construction projects.

S. W. Weeks Construction offered the lowest estimate of $2.9 million for two projects in Antigonish Counhty including partial depth reclamation, and asphalt concrete repaving.

The work involves 4.8 kilometres of Route 316 from Cummings Mill Crossing Road and 1.55 kilometres of Bayfield Beach Road. Two other companies bid on the work.

Nova Construction submitted the lowest bid of $5.9 million for three projects in Guysborough County, including preliminary design review, AC Repave, Culvert and Bridge replacement.

The work includes 6.4 kilometres of Trunk 7 from the Antigonish/Guysborough County line south to West Side Lochiel Lake Road. There’s also replacement of a culvert on Highway 7 at Lochaber and replacement of the South Lochaber #2 Bridge. One other company offered an estimate.