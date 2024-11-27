Two Local Companies offered Low Bids on Gravelling, Salt Hauling Contracts

S.W. Weeks Contracting offered the low bid of over $3.47 million on a tender for five gravelling projects in Pictou County. The gravelling will include sections of Laggan Road, Brown Mills Road, Elgin Road, Pleasant Valley Road, and Finlay Dan Road. Three other companies offered bids on the projects.

Finley Brophy Trucking offered the low bid of just over $18,000 for the salt hauling contract for the town of Antigonish. The work includes the trucking of approximately 800 tonnes of road salt from the Windsor Salt Mine, Pugwash to the Town’s Public Works salt storage facility. There is a separate provision line item to allow up to 200 tonnes of road salt from the 800 tonnes total to be hauled from the Mulgrave Wharf salt storage facility should there be a Pugwash facility disruption. Two other companies bid on the work.