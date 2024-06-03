Two Local Companies Submit Low Bids for Road Construction Tenders

Two local companies submitted low bids on a couple of construction contracts.

S. W. Weeks Contracting offered the lowest quote of $1.8 million for pulverization and asphalt concrete repaving for two projects in Pictou County. One project is for a 2.4 kilometre section of Sunny Brae-Eden Road and 1.1 kilometres of Brookville Road. One other company submitted a bid for the work.

Alva Construction posted the lowest estimate of $542,336 for two projects involving gravelling and culvert replacement along two small sections of Cameron Road in Inverness County, totalling just under two kilometres. Three other companies offered quotes on the work.