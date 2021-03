A pair of local construction companies placed the low bids on road work projects on this end of the province.

Ocean Paving Limited offered the low bid of $277,738 for an asphalt patching and shoulder gravelling project in southern Inverness and Richmond counties. One other company offered a bid.

SW Weeks Contracting offered a low bid of $1,734,777 on a drainage and asphalt concrete patching and repaving work in Linwood and the Pomquet areas. Four other companies bid on the project.