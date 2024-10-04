Two Local Companies Submit Low Bids on Paving Work

A pair of local construction companies offered low bids on paving work in the province.

S. W. Weeks Contracting offered the low bid of just over $2.43 million for five asphalt concrete repaving projects, totalling 6.2 kilometres in Pictou County.

The work includes repaving on McLellan’s Mountain-Glencoe Road from Willard Fraser Road to Glen Road; Glen Road from McLellan’s Mountain-Glencoe Road to MacLellan’s Brook Road; Reeves Road, from route 347 to end of road; Hollow Road, from route 347 to Thorburn Road; and Hollow Branch Road, from Hollow Road to Greenwood Street. One other company bid on the work.

Chapman Brothers Construction offered the low bid of just over $2.59 million for 3.1 kilometres of asphalt concrete repaving in Spa Springs Road in Annapolis County. One other company bid on the project.