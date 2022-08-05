Two Local Construction Companies submit Low Bids for Road-Related Work

A pair of local construction companies were the low bidders on two projects.

Nova Construction offered the low bid of just over $355,000 for a .4 kilometre drainage and gravelling project in on Moose Point Road, from 1.1 kilometre east of East Side Harbour Road in Guysborough County. Two other companies bid on the project.

Chapman Brothers Construction offered the low bid of just over $1.75 million for drainage and asphalt concrete patching and repaving in Kings County. One other company bid on the project.