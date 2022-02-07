Two Local Construction Companies submit Low Bids

A pair of construction companies where the low bidders on projects in Nova Scotia.

Chapman Brothers Construction offered a low bid of over $3.8 million for guardrail, cold planing, and asphalt replacing project in Cumberland County. It’s for a 7.6 kilometre stretch of Highway 104. Four other companies bid on the project.

SW Weeks Contracting offered a low bid of over 2.3 million for drainage and asphalt concrete patching and repaving work in Pictou County. One job is an eight kilometre stretch on Route 289 northerly to route 348 and the other is for a 1.8 kilometre stretch of Logan Road, Trenton Line to Route 280