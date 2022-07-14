Two local Culinary Graduates Receive Prestigious Award from Lieutenant-Governor

Culinary graduates from two local campuses of the Nova Scotia Community College are among six across the province that have been selected to receive the 2022 Lieutenant-Governor’s Award for Culinary Excellence.

The award is presented to one graduating student from each of the six NSCC campuses offering culinary programs. The awards were presented Wednesday by the Lieutenant-Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc during a ceremony at Government House. At the event, one recipent received the top honour, a medal for culinary excellence. Students were assessed on academic performance, dedication and commitment to the culinary profession and community involvement. LeBlanc established the award in 2019; the first award created during his tenure.

Among the recipents were Troy MacGillivray of the Pictou Campus and Gracie Pyke of the Strait Area Campus. Both MacGillivray and Pyke were enrolled in the culinary skills program.