Antigonish native Leona Williams and Jack Machielsen of St. Andrews were part of a Nova

Scotia team that took bronze in the 65-plus championships in Mixed Curling at the 2022 Canada 55-plus games in Kamloops, BC recently.

Nova Scotia took bronze by beating host BC 6-3.

The Canada 55-plus games is a large multi-sport event with over 2,500 participants competing in 26 different events. Participants at nationals must qualify through their provincial 55-plus competitions.