Two Local Groups Receive funding to Assist Nova Scotians at Risk of Homelessness

Two local groups are receiving funding from the province to help residents at risk of homelessness. The financial support will be used to address rental arrears, overdue power bills and other housing related issues.

The support, known as diversion funding is being provided to 16 community-based groups; seven in the Halifax Regional Municipality and nine in other parts of the province.

The groups will receive additional $950,000 in total in direct, one-time financial support to help their clients stay in their homes or secure a new rental.

Local organizations to receive support include Roof Over Your Head Society in Antigonish and Pictou County’s Viola Place Society.