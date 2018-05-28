Two Local Hockey Players win Provincial Sport Awards

Two athletes with local connections have picked up provincial sport awards. At the Support-4-Sport Awards ceremony Saturday night Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton, a member of the Canadian Olympic Hockey Team was named Female Team Athlete of the Year. Drake Batherson, who grew up in the Antigonish Minor Hockey system, won the Male Team Athlete of the Year award. Batherson was a key member of Team Canada that won gold at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Buffalo
North Bay Fishermen’s Co-op says results so far During...10:52 am | Read Full Article
Paul van de Wiel, manager with the North Bay Fishermen’s Co-Op, said the lobster season so far has been up and down. He said the harvesters are a little disappointed in the prices this year, which are in the five to six dollar range. This is down from last year when they were in the seven […]
St. Mary’s River Smokehouses to cease production, 18 j...12:57 pm | Read Full Article
St. Mary’s River Smokehouses in Sherbrooke is closing. The owner of the facility, Cooke Aquaculture says production of smoked salmon at the Guysborough County facility will be relocated to the Atlantic Fish Specialities plant in Charlottetown at the end of June. Company spokesperson Joel Richardson says an opportunity for increased operational efficiencies and utilitizing more […]
