Two Local Hockey Players win Provincial Sport Awards

Two athletes with local connections have picked up provincial sport awards. At the Support-4-Sport Awards ceremony Saturday night Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton, a member of the Canadian Olympic Hockey Team was named Female Team Athlete of the Year. Drake Batherson, who grew up in the Antigonish Minor Hockey system, won the Male Team Athlete of the Year award. Batherson was a key member of Team Canada that won gold at the World Junior Hockey Championship in Buffalo