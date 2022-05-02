Two Local Indigenous Communities Reach Interim Understandings with DFO for Moderate Livelihood Lobster Fisheries

Two local Indigenous communities have announced they have reached interim understandings with the Federal Fisheries Department to conduct moderate livelihood Lobster fisheries.

The Potlotek First Nation has reached its second interim understanding with DFO. Harvesters designated under the Livelihood Fisheries Plan will fish with 1,200 traps during the established 2022 commercial seasons in Lobster Fishing Areas 27,28,29, 30 and 31A.

Also reaching an interim understanding with DFO is the Pictou Landing First Nation. Under the agreement, authorized harvesters will be able to fish and sell, pursuant to their Right and according to their community plan, with the understanding of DFO. Chief Andrea Paul says community harvesters are excited to have developed this path forward and she is pleased that they are able to provide for their families and community through exercising their Treaty Rights.