Two Local Motorists Test Positive for THC

Local RCMP say two drivers tested positive for THC over the weekend. Both were stopped by RCMP Eastern Traffic Services and within 24 hours of one another. In both cases, the traffic stops occurred at RCMP checkpoints and the drivers provided samples of their oral fluid for testing. Both drivers were taken to a hospital and blood samples were taken. The blood samples will be sent for analysis, and if the levels of THC in the blood samples are over the legal limit, the drivers will be charged.

The first incident occurred at 8:50 p.m. on December 7 when a 42-year-old man from Pomquet was stopped at a checkpoint on Highway 4 and Gorman Road in Afton, Antigonish County. The second incident occurred on McLellan’s Brook Road in Pictou County at 10:01 p.m. on December 8, involving a 31-year-old male driver from West River Station in Pictou County.