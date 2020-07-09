Two Local Organizations receive Funding in Province’s Standing Together Plan

A number of groups across the province, including two locally, received provincial funding for projects looking to prevent domestic violence and support victims and families.

The grants are part of the province’s Standing Together plan. Some of the projects address domestic violence in specific communities, including African Nova Scotian and Mi’kmaw communities while other projects focus on engaging and developing supports for children and youth, men and boys, girls and young women, newcomers and criminalized women.

Local grant recipients include a women’s association in Picotu Landing First nation, which is receiving $24,800 for a program aimed at preventing domestic violence, and StFX, which is receiving $25,033 for healthy living classes and groups for males in Grades 7 and 8.