Two Local Residents Appointed to a Provincial Committee on Accessibility Standards

Twenty-two Nova Scotians, including a pair of local individuals, will help develop the Province’s next accessibility standard as members of the Goods and Services Standard Development Committee.

The committee will assist the Accessibility Advisory Board in preparing recommendations for the Justice Minister. Committee members come from across Nova Scotia and most identify as persons with disabilities.

Local members of the Goods and Services Standard Development Committee include vice chair Travis Gunn from Scotsburn, and Rick Goodman from New Glasgow.

The Goods and Services Standard Development Committee will develop recommendations to help remove barriers to the delivery of goods and services for people with disabilities. Barriers may include inaccessible customer service, stereotypes and assumptions about people with disabilities, and policy barriers to delivering and receiving goods and services.