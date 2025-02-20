Two Local Residents Appointed to the Order of Nova Scotia during Investiture Ceremony in Halifax.

Five people were appointed to the Order of Nova Scotia during an investiture ceremony in Halifax Wednesday, including two with local connections.

Port Hawkesbury area entrepreneur Joseph Shannon is being recognized for his contributions to business and commerce and for his philanthropic generosity.

Corporate leader Robert Sobey of Stellarton is being honoured for supporting the visual arts and access to higher education.

Other appointees to the order include Halifax author and historian Afua (eff-you-ah)Cooper, former chief justice Michael MacDonald, and Allan Marble, a biomedical engineer and genealogist.

The appointments were announced just before Christmas. Appointments to the order are made by the Lieutenant-Governor on recommendation by an independent advisory panel