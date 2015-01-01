Two Local Students receive Nova Scotia Clean Economy Scholarships

The province is awarding Nova Scotia Clean Economy Scholarships to 19 students, including a couple in the local area.

The annual scholarship helps students gain the skills they need to work and do research in the renewable energy sector. Scholarships are available for natural resource and renewable energy-related programs at universities and the Nova Scotia Community College.

Julia MacDonald of Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish is one of eight students to receive $12,000 over four years for university programs. She intends to begin Engineering at St. FX University. MacDonald says the scholarship not only supports her educational journey but underscores the importance of sustainable practices for a brighter, cleaner future.

Max Digout f Richmond Academy is one of eight students who will receive $3,000 for a program at NSCC. Digout will enroll in the Electrical Construction and Industrial Program at NSCC’s Strait Campus.