Two Local Students to experience a month-long enrichment program this summer

A pair of local students were among the close to 1,000 students taking part in this year’s SHAD Program.

Brian Yang, a Grade 11 student at Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School was selected to take part in this year’s SHAD program at the University of Calgary starting July 1.

Kaitlyn Kavanaugh, a grade 11 student from Fanning Educaiton Centre/Canso Academy, will head to the University of PEI.

Through SHAD, students in grades 10 to 12 are immersed in a one month enrichment program focused on STEAM: science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

SHAD is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, and produces leaders for Canada through its award-winning, pan-Canadian enrichment platform for high school students.

.